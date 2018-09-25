Lawyers to intensify agitation from today

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: There seems to be no end to the ongoing dispute between lawyers and police in Cuttack with members of Orissa High Court Bar Association (OHCBA) deciding to intensify their agitation demanding arrest of the accused in the assault of one of their colleagues here last month.

The general body of OHCBA and the Lawyers’ Action Committee on Monday took the resolution to shut down all offices near the High Court and subordinate courts from September 25 to 27.

The association also decided to gherao Naveen Nivas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on September 27 to press its demand.

All Bar Associations of the State have been urged by OHCBA to paralyse local Government and public sector undertaking offices from Tuesday and depute at least five representatives for participating in a demonstration in Bhubaneswar.

“We have decided to continue our cease-work agitation and the next general body meeting has been convened on Wednesday to chalk out further course of action,” said Orissa High Court Bar Association secretary Satyabrata Mohanty.