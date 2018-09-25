Naveenbabu on way out, BJP to form next Government in Odisha: Amit Shah

Raj Kumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI:Taking forward the aggressive stance against the Naveen Patnaik Government for its non-cooperation in implementation of Central schemes, national BJP president Amit Shah on Monday asserted that his party will execute Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State in 2019.

Claiming that nothing will stop BJP from forming the next government in Odisha, Shah said the BJD Government is on its way out as the people have made up their mind. “The day Naveenbabu will be out, the very next moment a BJP Chief Minister will implement Ayushman Bharat, the biggest healthcare programme in the world,” Shah said in his address at a BJP Mahila Morcha convention. The Chief Minister is not implementing the scheme as he feared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all credit, he added.

In a scathing attack on the Chief minister for underdevelopment of Odisha, Shah said, “Naveen Patnaik is not worried about development, but is only concerned for his post.”“The BJD government is in power for more than 18 years, but the State is still lagging on many fronts. Give BJP a chance and we will make Odisha top state in 5 years,” Shah said.

Alleging that the State Government is run by a handful of corrupt bureaucrats, not by public representatives, Shah warned that no one will be spared once BJP comes to power.

“In the last four years, about `4.45 lakh crore has been allocated to the State by the Centre. But, the money did not reach the beneficiaries. The fund has been siphoned off by the officials,” said Shah.Coming down heavily on the BJD Government for depriving the farmers of their rightful due despite Central Government hiking the minimum support price by one and a half times, Shah said the farmers suffer due to unholy nexus between the Government and rice millers.

Naveenbabu on way out: Shah

Slamming the Government for its failure to protect women, the BJP chief said Odisha has topped the list in rape and murder.“In the last three years, 14 BJP workers have been killed in Odisha. This will not deter the BJP from working for the poor in the State,” he thundered while giving a clarion call to dethrone the BJD Government in the State.Taking a jibe at Congress and other opposition parties, Shah said while the Prime Minister is busy in ‘Make in India’, the opposition parties including the BJD are engaged in ‘Break in India’.Nation BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Sahatkar, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, BJP state president Basant Panda, KV Singhdeo and State Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida also addressed the gathering.