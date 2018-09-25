Home States Odisha

Naveenbabu on way out, BJP to form next Government in Odisha: Amit Shah

Alleging that the State Government is run by a handful of corrupt bureaucrats, not by public representatives, Shah warned that no one will be spared once BJP comes to power.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Amit Shah addressing the BJP Mahila Morcha meeting in Puri on Monday | Irfana

By Raj Kumar Mohanty
Express News Service

PURI:Taking forward the aggressive stance against the Naveen Patnaik Government for its non-cooperation in implementation of Central schemes, national BJP president Amit Shah on Monday asserted that his party will execute Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State in 2019.

Claiming that nothing will stop BJP from forming the next government in Odisha, Shah said  the BJD Government is on its way out as the people have made up their mind. “The day Naveenbabu will be out, the very next moment a BJP Chief Minister will implement Ayushman Bharat, the biggest healthcare programme in the world,” Shah said in his address at a BJP Mahila Morcha convention. The Chief Minister is not implementing the scheme as he feared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all credit, he added.

In a scathing attack on the Chief minister for underdevelopment of Odisha, Shah said, “Naveen Patnaik is not worried about development, but is only concerned for his post.”“The BJD government is in power for more than 18 years, but the State is still lagging on many fronts. Give BJP a chance and we will make Odisha top state in 5 years,” Shah said.

Alleging that the State Government is run by a handful of corrupt bureaucrats, not by public representatives, Shah warned that no one will be spared once BJP comes to power.

“In the last four years, about `4.45 lakh crore has been allocated to the State by the Centre. But, the money did not reach the beneficiaries. The fund has been siphoned off by the officials,” said Shah.Coming down heavily on the BJD Government for depriving the farmers of their rightful due despite Central Government hiking the minimum support price by one and a half times, Shah said the farmers suffer due to unholy nexus between the Government and rice millers.

Naveenbabu on way out: Shah

Slamming the Government for its failure to protect women, the BJP chief said Odisha has topped the list in rape and murder.“In the last three years, 14 BJP workers have been killed in Odisha. This will not deter the BJP from working for the poor in the State,” he thundered while giving a clarion call to dethrone the BJD Government in the State.Taking a jibe at Congress and other opposition parties, Shah said while the Prime Minister is busy in ‘Make in India’, the opposition parties including the BJD are engaged in  ‘Break in India’.Nation BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Sahatkar, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, BJP state president Basant Panda, KV Singhdeo and State Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida also addressed the gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Amit Shah BJP BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?