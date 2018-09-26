BJP accuses Maharathy of disrespecting women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State BJP Mahila Morcha on Tuesday trained its guns on Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women.

The Mahila Morcha demanded Maharathy’s immediate removal from the Council of Ministers after a video purportedly showing the Minister making some objectionable comments went viral on social media. Though it is still unclear against whom the comments were made, BJP Mahila Morcha president Prabhati Parida said the Minister made the remarks to belittle women activists who attended the national executive committee at Puri, Maharathy’s home district.

Alleging that Maharathy commented that every woman who attended the national convention has two husbands, Parida said such irresponsible and objectionable remarks are an insult to women. She warned that her party will take the issue to the people by launching an agitation across the State if Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik fails to take action against Maharathy by removing him from his Cabinet.