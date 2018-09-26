EU Ambassador visits KISS

Home States Odisha

Ambassador of European Union (EU) to India and Bhutan Tomasz Kozlowski visited Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here on Monday.

Addressing the students as real heroes, Kozlowski emphasised on education of girls and child rights. “Education is the only way to eradicate poverty and solve problems affecting child rights and women empowerment,” he said.

The EU Ambassador further said through education, one can create a bright future and empower his/her community. “I will spend more time with you during my next visit to Odisha,” he told the students.
Kozlowski thanked KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for his continuous efforts to bring empowerment through these institutes. He also assured the students of all possible support to KISS.
Among others, secretary of KIIT and KISS RN Dash, Vice-Chancellor of KISS Prof Harekrushna Satapathy, CEO Dr PK Routray and Registrar Julius Lakra also spoke.

