New natural mouth opens at Chilika lagoon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Opening of a new natural mouth at Chilika lagoon has pleasantly surprised the conservationists in the State. Heavy rains triggered by cyclonic storm Daye is believed to have led to creation of the mouth which is located about 2.5 km from the existing one at Arakhakuda.

It is almost rare to have two active mouths for the lake. Rainfall and cyclone apart, free discharge of rivers into the lagoon from north due to eviction of encroachments are major factors for the new mouth.The first mouth is located opposite Sanapatna. Its cross-section is measured at 1800 sq meter whereas the new mouth is about 180 metre long with a depth of about three to four meter.

“Chilika had three mouths way back in 1971 when a super cyclone struck the State. After that, multiple active mouths have not been noticed. In fact, even after the 1999 Super Cyclone, no new natural mouth was created,” said Chief Executive of Chilika Development Authority (CDA) Susanta Nanda.

Last week, when the CDA noticed the new mouth, it installed flow-metres to analyse discharge of water into and out of the lagoon. Basing on the free flow of water, it was declared as an active mouth. The water drained by rivers into Chilika has been encouraging, felt a team of scientists which visited the site.

“This will have a positive impact on ecology and biodiversity. More nutrients, more salinity influx along with fish juveniles migration from sea will be possible through the new mouth. This will enhance the fish production,” Nanda said.

While a marginal increase in salinity is expected, hyacinth populating along the shoreline of the lagoon could be contained. Eventually the openings will merge but the active mouth will enhance the livelihood and tourism in the area.