Parents urged to deworm kids

The State Government aims to reach approximately 1.4 crore children in 27 districts during the September round of the NDD bi-annual campaign.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State gearing up for National Deworming Day (NDD) on Wednesday, health officials have urged parents to deworm their children in order to prevent worm infection and other related diseases.

Director (Family Welfare) Dr Lingaraj Mishra said regular deworming prevents children from intestinal parasitic worms that can lead to anaemia and malnutrition, impair mental, physical and cognitive development and reduce school participation.

In the remaining three districts where prevalence of Lymphatic Filariasis is high, the NDD round will be combined with filariasis mass drug administration campaign through door-to-door visits by drug administrators.

“Any child who is not dewormed on the NDD due to sickness or absenteeism will be administered the tablet on October 3,” Mishra added.

