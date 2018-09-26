Home States Odisha

System to simplify digital land registration on cards

The State Government is developing a system for simplification of digital land registration process so that map correction and mutation can be done simultaneously.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government is developing a system for simplification of digital land registration process so that map correction and mutation can be done simultaneously.Once the system is put in place, registration of land can be made hassle-free and applicants can avail provisional Record of Rights (RoR) at the time of registration.

A Revenue department official said map correction and mutation is done simultaneously in Karnataka and Gujarat where applicants are provided provisional RoR within two days of registration.“The land registration branch of the department has been asked to propose and move a similar approach for issue of RoR,” he informed.

In order to facilitate land registration process, National Informatics Centre (NIC) will develop ‘e-sign’ for digital signature in RoR and furnish a list of cases where sanitisation of data is required.At a recent review of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), it was found that the provision of pendency for hearing at the level of Revenue Inspector (RI) is unusually delaying disposal of cases.
It has been decided that hearing of mutation case at RI level will be made redundant. Hearing at RI level will continue only if mutation case is a contested one.          

“An amendment proposal will be moved for approval of the Government. The committee formed for amendment of mutation manual will also examine the proposal,” the official said.Meanwhile, Revenue Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar has instructed Tehsildars of Deogarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Balangir to immediately distribute patta to tenants where draft RoR has already been published.    
The Revenue and Disaster Management department is also focusing on high-tech survey of land in the five districts and ADMs, Sub-Collectors, Tehsildars and Additional Tehsildars have been directed to expedite the process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh