System to simplify digital land registration on cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government is developing a system for simplification of digital land registration process so that map correction and mutation can be done simultaneously.Once the system is put in place, registration of land can be made hassle-free and applicants can avail provisional Record of Rights (RoR) at the time of registration.

A Revenue department official said map correction and mutation is done simultaneously in Karnataka and Gujarat where applicants are provided provisional RoR within two days of registration.“The land registration branch of the department has been asked to propose and move a similar approach for issue of RoR,” he informed.

In order to facilitate land registration process, National Informatics Centre (NIC) will develop ‘e-sign’ for digital signature in RoR and furnish a list of cases where sanitisation of data is required.At a recent review of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), it was found that the provision of pendency for hearing at the level of Revenue Inspector (RI) is unusually delaying disposal of cases.

It has been decided that hearing of mutation case at RI level will be made redundant. Hearing at RI level will continue only if mutation case is a contested one.

“An amendment proposal will be moved for approval of the Government. The committee formed for amendment of mutation manual will also examine the proposal,” the official said.Meanwhile, Revenue Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar has instructed Tehsildars of Deogarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Balangir to immediately distribute patta to tenants where draft RoR has already been published.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department is also focusing on high-tech survey of land in the five districts and ADMs, Sub-Collectors, Tehsildars and Additional Tehsildars have been directed to expedite the process.