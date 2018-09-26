Home States Odisha

Urea headache for farmers

After facing four floods in the last three months, farmers of Kalahandi district are now finding it difficult to procure urea.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

fertiliser stock in a godown, which was raided by district officials at Kesinga | Express

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:After facing four floods in the last three months, farmers of Kalahandi district are now finding it difficult to procure urea.Farmers in the district have grown paddy and cotton in the current kharif season and the crops are in different stages of growth. While paddy is in tillering stage, cotton crops are in vegetative to flowering stage and require neem-based urea for growth. However, the fertiliser is not available with the dealers and the primary agricultural co-operative societies (PACS) in the district.

Farmers alleged that in some places, traders taking advantage of the situation, have stocked up the fertiliser and selling them at high rates. On Monday, Sub-Collector Mirdha Toppo along with District Agriculture Officer Ashok Amath conducted surprise raids at the fertiliser godown of a businessman in Kesinga, who had stocked fertilisers of different brands. During verification, 19,972 bags, each weighing 45 kgs of fertilisers, were found in the godown. The stock was meant to be dispatched to Boudh, Rayagada, Nuapada and Balangir districts and 12,241 bags were meant for Kalahandi district.

The wholesalers concerned were directed by the Sub-Collector to lift the stock from the godown and deliver them to dealers within two days so that fertilisers reach farmers on time. “Failing this, action will be taken against the wholesalers and godown owners,” Mirdha said. Farmers have, meanwhile,  demanded immediate supply of urea because if the fertiliser is not applied in the right time, it will affect the growth of paddy and cotton crops and delay yield.

In the current kharif season, the district requires 32,500 MT of urea. The Directorate of Agriculture has allocated 29,000 MT of which, only 22,597 MT has reached the district. The fertiliser is being distributed through 74 PACs and 780 private dealers, who have been provided licence by MARKFED.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) Prahalad Sahu said the district now requires 32,500 MT urea and the directorate has been requested to supply the balance quantity in phases. He said field officials have been directed to keep an eye on hoarding by unscrupulous traders. Sahu informed that 16 traders have been served show cause notices for hoarding of fertilisers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Floods Kalahandi district Urea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh