Home States Odisha

Crop loss: Farmer ends life

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly ended his life in Jajpur district on Tuesday night.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Grieving family of the farmer in front of his house | Express

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A debt-ridden farmer allegedly ended his life in Jajpur district on Tuesday night. The deceased, Gauranga Bal (45), was a resident of Mangarajpur village under Abhayapur gram panchayat of Dharmasala block.

He had taken loan of over Rs 70,000 from a private bank, a micro-finance company and some money lenders for cultivation. Bal was under stress to repay the money. His wife Rashmita said Bal had cultivated paddy on four acres of land. He was about to harvest the crops but they were damaged in the recent cyclonic storm-induced heavy rains. Bal committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the backyard of his house on Tuesday night.

He was the sole bread earner in his family that comprised his parents, wife and three children. His family has sought financial assistance from the State Government. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das was unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
debt-ridden farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours