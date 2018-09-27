Crop loss: Farmer ends life

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A debt-ridden farmer allegedly ended his life in Jajpur district on Tuesday night. The deceased, Gauranga Bal (45), was a resident of Mangarajpur village under Abhayapur gram panchayat of Dharmasala block.

He had taken loan of over Rs 70,000 from a private bank, a micro-finance company and some money lenders for cultivation. Bal was under stress to repay the money. His wife Rashmita said Bal had cultivated paddy on four acres of land. He was about to harvest the crops but they were damaged in the recent cyclonic storm-induced heavy rains. Bal committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the backyard of his house on Tuesday night.

He was the sole bread earner in his family that comprised his parents, wife and three children. His family has sought financial assistance from the State Government. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das was unavailable for comment.