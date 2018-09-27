Home States Odisha

Promo of Hockey World Cup at FHRAI event

Published: 27th September 2018 04:12 AM

Indian players unveil their new jersey for the upcoming Hockey World Cup | PTI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In its continued endeavour to attract visitors, Odisha Tourism on Wednesday promoted the State’s potential tourist destinations and Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 at 53rd Annual Convention of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) at Lucknow.

As Odisha Tourism is the host partner of Hockey Men’s World Cup, the Konark themed stalls were decorated with hockey world cup branding to promote the campaign ‘Odisha by Morning, Hockey by Evening.’

Tourism and Sports Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said the State has been promoting sports tourism across the country through various campaigns which are being lauded both nationally and internationally.  

“The main aim of the campaign is to enlighten people about various tourist spots which they can visit in the morning and on off days during the hockey world cup. Events such as FHRAI are extremely important as they provide us an opportunity to showcase our tourism potential,” he said.

With the State Government focusing on making Odisha a digital friendly State, the tourism department has planned a series of events on World Tourism Day on Thursday themed ‘Tourism and the digital transformation’.

“We have already started working on digitisation of tourism and are getting encouraging response. We are further bolstering our efforts to improve infrastructure to attract more investors and tourists,” Dev added.

