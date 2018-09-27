Home States Odisha

State’s health project gets encouraging response

The investors’ meet, organised in the run-up to Make-in-Odisha conclave 2018 scheduled to be held in November, focused on private investments in the State’s healthcare sector.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Health Minister Pratap Jena in Cuttack ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha Government’s flagship affordable healthcare project, to be developed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, received encouraging response from investors at a roadshow in Chennai on Wednesday.

The State Government is facilitating the country’s biggest PPP healthcare project by proposing to set up 25 affordable hospitals, which will collectively entail investments to the tune of `1300 crore and add 2900 more beds.  

Speaking at the investors’ meet, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said as part of the single largest PPP initiative, 25 state-of-the-art hospitals, accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH), will be set up across the districts.

The project will create a model for increased expansion of healthcare in smaller towns in next few years. Jena added. Healthcare investors including Apollo, Kauvery, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Institute and Medall attended the meet.

