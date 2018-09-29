Home States Odisha

BJP to move court over Brahma Paribartan fiasco

The decision proves that the allegations pertaining to Brahma Paribartan fiasco are true, he said.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A day after Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) announced that the inquiry report pertaining to the Brahma Paribartan fiasco during 2015 Nabakalebara cannot be made public, the BJP said it will move the court to challenge the decision.

Describing the decision as a conspiracy against Jagannath culture and a violation of basic human rights, party spokesperson Pitambar Acharya alleged that SJTA is trying to hoodwink the people of Odisha by disobeying the Supreme Court’s order.

The decision proves that the allegations pertaining to Brahma Paribartan fiasco are true, he said. Acharya said the decision of not making the report public was taken as it would unmask the real face of the State Government.  Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra also termed the SJTA’s decision as unfortunate. BJD leader Arun Sahu, however, said the State Government has no say on the decision taken by the Jagannath temple managing committee. 

