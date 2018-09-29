Home States Odisha

Conclave to showcase Kalahandi’s growth

Using the platform, the Chief Minister also launched several projects for the district.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:41 AM

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  The three-day Kalahandi Dialogue began here on Friday with speakers presenting their views on how Kalahandi has witnessed growth and transformed into a green basket of the State.
The global conclave was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar. Being organised on the campus of Government Agriculture College, Bhawanipatna, the conclave will showcase Kalahandi on the path of development.

Addressing the gathering, Officer on Special Duty-cum-Special secretary, Odisha Planning Board, Sujeet Kumar said the theme of the conclave is ‘Talking development where it matters the most’. People from different walks of life, development practitioners, social entrepreneurs, impact investors, leaders, policy makers and intellectuals are attending the event here.

Kalahandi symbolises hope and resilience, he said, adding that the Western Odisha district has transformed from being an under-developed region to the present stage where it is scripting success stories in development.Subroto Bagchi, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, who addressed the gathering through video conferencing, praised the developing entrepreneurship in Kalahandi and hoped that it will emerge as a role model.

Among others, High Commissioner of Rwanda, His Excellency Ernest Rwamucyo; Surendranath Pasupalak, Vice-Chancellor of OUAT;  Ministers Pratap Jena, Niranjan Pujari and Ramesh Majhi addressed the gathering.Rwamucyo said planning should be need-based and result-oriented. Involvement of all stakeholders is necessary for ambitious thinking, dreaming big and far sightedness, he added. Seminars on ‘Key policy priorities and implementation challenges in achieving sustainable development goals’ and  ‘Development while fighting climate changes, social entrepreneurship’ will be held.

Using the platform, the Chief Minister also launched several projects for the district. He laid foundation stone for 12 projects and inaugurated nine projects in Bhawanipatna. He also inaugurated a 300-seat girls’ hostel in Government College, Bhawanipatna; 100-seat girls’ hostel in Chanchrapada and laid stone for construction of 100-seat girls’ hostel at Golamunda.

