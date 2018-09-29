Fifth convocation of Sri Sri varsity   

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday termed students as ‘Maharathis’ and role models for the country. Speaking at the 5th convocation ceremony of Sri Sri University here on Friday, he said students can take the nation to great heights if they have a clear vision. Speaking to media persons after the convocation, the spiritual leader said value-based education is the only solution to stress and depression among youngsters.

In his address, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal emphasised on the importance of belongingness to make the world worth living. “Belongingness nurtures love and love is humility, courtesy, patience, consideration and discipline,” he added.

While 15 students received gold medals in 10 different courses, a total of 317 students including two doctorates, 137 postgraduates and 178 undergraduates received their degree certificates at the convocation. Three new courses, Master in Commerce, Bachelor in Science(Physics) and Bachelor in Science (Agribusiness) were also launched on the occasion. Among others, university president Rajita Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor Nand Lal and executive registrar Commodore (Retd) Ghanashyam Ojha were present at the event.