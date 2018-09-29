Home States Odisha

Two die, one hurt in the explosion  

CUTTACK: Two persons died and another sustained critical injuries in a powerful explosion inside a community centre at Ghodabara village within Banki police limits here on Friday night. The deceased are 4o-year-old Manas Nayak and 43-year-old Pabitra Nayak of Ghodabara. The injured, Paramananda Nayak has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical. Cuttack SP (Rural) Madhab Chandra Sahoo said all the three were trapped under the debris of the community centre which collapsed in the explosion at about 9 pm. 

However, the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, he added.  While police have launched an investigation into the incident, different materials used in manufacturing bomb were seized from the spot. 

explosion

