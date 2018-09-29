Home States Odisha

UDAN fails to attract flyers

UDAN scheme was launched with much fanfare at Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA) here on September 22.

Representational image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: UDAN scheme was launched with much fanfare at Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA) here on September 22. But the service seems to have failed to attract flyers. According to an airport official, “The flight of Air Odisha on Bhubaneswar-Jharsuguda-Raipur route has not been able to attract many passengers in the first week of its launch. The response is poor. Of the 18 seats in the flight, only two to three seats were booked during departure and arrival on most days. So far, around 40 passengers have travelled in the flight.”

Debendra Swain, a local, said in the first week of its launch, the flight was cancelled for two days. “We had purchased 10 tickets from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar at VSSA counter. But due to flight cancellation, we were forced to return the tickets, while the authorities have no information about its resumption,” he said.

On September 24, the A-320 Airbus-type aircraft came from Bhubaneswar to Jharsuguda without passenger and left for Raipur with only two passengers, while it was cancelled for the next day, he added.
Jharsuguda Airport Director S K Chouhan said the Airbus was sent to Kolkata for two days for its maintenance. As there is no online booking facility for the passengers, it is getting low response. However, steps are being taken in this regard. The passenger flow is likely to increase in future, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the facility on September 22 which is the second airport in the State and first in Western Odisha. The entire project, which has been developed at a cost of `275 crore, is expected to handle 300 air passengers during peak hours. The terminal area of Jharsuguda airport is spread across 4,000 square metres. The airport, which has been set up under Central Government’s Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme, aims to provide affordable connectivity in the State.

