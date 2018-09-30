Forest officials in Muniguda range deny presence of tiger

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Confusion prevailed when Forest Minister Bijayashree Routray informed that one Royal Tiger has been detected in the Muniguda forest under Rayagada district.The forest officials of Muniguda range, have however, said they are not aware about the Royal Bengal Tiger.

The ranger of Muniguda forest range Anil Kumar Rai said during the routine tiger census we found three pug marks and sent it to Bhubaneswar. He, however, confirmed that there are leopards in Muniguda forest range area.

He also revealed that in February a complaint was received from Ghotana Tarabadi village near Telengapadara area where a cow was attacked by a wild animal and the villagers were of the view that they had heard the roaring of an animal.

Following the complaint, Rayagada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Debarchan Behera and his staff visited the place to inquire but could not establish the presence of Royal Bengal Tiger in the area. The report was sent to Bhubaneswar office.

On the other hand, Muniguda ranger said the range was not under CCTV surveillance during the tiger census but we had applied the chemical in order to detect the pug marks during tiger census operation.

According to sources, as the area borders Kandhamal district forest range area, animals coming from other side of the order is very frequent.

The fact is that the leopards are found roaming in the Muniguda range area and Tikiri forest range area but the number has not been confirmed by anyone.