Odisha government bans plastic in six cities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government on Saturday issued an order banning use of certain plastic products in six cities including the territorial jurisdiction of five municipal corporations.

As per the order, use of polythene bags, thermocol and similar plastic products has been restricted in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri from October 2. The order issued by Forest and Environment department stated that no person can sell, trade, manufacture, import, store, carry, transport, use or distribute polythene and single-use plastic. “No one can carry polythene bags of any shape, thickness and size (excluding compostable), drinking water packed in polythene terephthalate bottles of less than 500 ml capacity and litter any public place with any plastic item,” it said.

Restrictions have also been put on single use disposable cutlery made up of thermocol (polystyrene), polyurethane or plastic such as dish, spoon, cup, plate, glass, fork, bowl and pouch to store liquid and container of any shape and size except for packing and sale of milk as well as other ancillary milk products besides thermocol decorative materials like flowers. Vendors will not be allowed to use polythene sheets of less than 50 micron thickness for storing, transporting, dispensing or packaging of any article or commodity or food items, consumables, packaging of milk and milk products and edible oil in sealed manner.

The order, however, excluded plastic for carrying and transporting garbage and containers like cup for milk products including curd and ice-cream, polythene packaging materials used in plant nurseries, horticulture, agriculture and healthcare sector like medicines, blood transportation bags, syringe, sample or specimen bags, re-sealable bags, medical instruments and accessories.