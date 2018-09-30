Home States Odisha

Odisha government bans plastic in six cities

The State Government on Saturday issued an order banning use of certain plastic products in six cities including the territorial jurisdiction of five municipal corporations.

Published: 30th September 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned, maharashtra plastic ban

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government on Saturday issued an order banning use of certain plastic products in six cities including the territorial jurisdiction of five municipal corporations.

As per the order, use of polythene bags, thermocol and similar plastic products has been restricted in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri from October 2. The order issued by Forest and Environment department stated that no person can sell, trade, manufacture, import, store, carry, transport, use or distribute polythene and single-use plastic. “No one can carry polythene bags of any shape, thickness and size (excluding compostable), drinking water packed in polythene terephthalate bottles of less than 500 ml capacity and litter any public place with any plastic item,” it said.

Restrictions have also been put on single use disposable cutlery made up of thermocol (polystyrene), polyurethane or plastic such as dish, spoon, cup, plate, glass, fork, bowl and pouch to store liquid and container of any shape and size except for packing and sale of milk as well as other ancillary milk products besides thermocol decorative materials like flowers. Vendors will not be allowed to use polythene sheets of less than 50 micron thickness for storing, transporting, dispensing or packaging of any article or commodity or food items, consumables, packaging of milk and milk products and edible oil in sealed manner.

The order, however, excluded plastic for carrying and transporting garbage and containers like cup for milk products including curd and ice-cream, polythene packaging materials used in plant nurseries, horticulture, agriculture and healthcare sector like medicines, blood transportation bags, syringe, sample or specimen bags, re-sealable bags, medical instruments and accessories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plastic plastic ban go green

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead