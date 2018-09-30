Home States Odisha

Process of rehabilitating slum dwellers begins

Ahead of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup in November, civic authorities have started the process of rehabilitating slum dwellers around Kalinga Stadium to rid the area of encroachment.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Ahead of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup in November, civic authorities have started the process of rehabilitating slum dwellers around Kalinga Stadium to rid the area of encroachment.

As per a drive started by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday, 300 slum dwellers from Jagannath Basti near the stadium will be relocated. Officials said this would pave way for landscaping, creation of parking facility and entry from gate no 9 during the mega sports event. However, owing to stiff resistance from locals, the eviction drive at Jagannath Basti was stopped midway. Later, the slum dwellers relented after assurance by BMC and BDA officials that their families will be relocated and given 20X12 square feet land at Pandakudia near SUM Hospital along with financial aid amounting to `35,000 and additional assistance of `8,000 for construction of toilets.

The civic body officials said vehicles will be arranged for shifting the slum dwellers’ belongings and they will be provided cooked food for 15 days. BDA additional commissioner and member, Enforcement Bhawani Shankar Chayani said the relocated families will be provided plots after three years on a priority basis.  On Saturday, the relocated families were provided polythene sheets for temporary roof cover.
Earlier, the civic authorities had conducted a joint eviction drive near Gate no 1 of Kalinga Stadium on September 27 and had removed 31 structures from the Behera Sahi area to make way for beautification of the stadium ahead of the World Cup in which Hockey teams from 16 countries are slated to participate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead