Rules for movement of campaign vans in place

The troupes, having a maximum of 10 members, will perform for 30 minutes in Ganjam, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Khurda districts.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government on Saturday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement of caravans along with folk troupes to highlight entitlements of its flagship scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in panchayats and urban areas across 30 districts.

In a letter, Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit advised the Collectors to follow the SOP for smooth implementation of caravan movement to create awareness among intended beneficiaries on BSKY.

As per the guidelines, the caravans will move along with folk troupes of Zilla Kala Sanskruti Sangha (ZKSS), Block Kala Sanskruti Sangha (BKSS) and Nagar Kala Sanskruti Sangha (NKSS).
Nodal officers for BSKY in the districts will prepare a micro plan for the route map of caravan and folk troupe movement for next three months in consultation with district vice-president of Kala Sanskruti Sanghas and CDMOs.

The troupes, having a maximum of 10 members, will perform for 30 minutes in Ganjam, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Khurda districts. For the rest of the districts, the performance period will be 30 minutes to one hour. Districts have been asked to submit a consolidated budget estimate of fund to pay folk troupes and their movement at the earliest.

Before arrival of the caravan, districts will go for publicity in villages and urban local bodies. They will have to publicise the date and place where caravan show is to be organised at least two to three days prior to the event.

If required, untied fund of Gaon Kalyan Samiti can be utilised for advance publicity and performances will be staged at a central location in the panchayat headquarters, the letter said.

“Payment of troupes will be made as per the rate of Tourism and Culture department guidelines. Since the troupes will cover gram panchayats on their own, it is recommended that daily allowance of `200 towards travel, food and accommodation will be paid to each member per day,” it added.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had flagged off the caravans at the State Secretariat on Thursday.

