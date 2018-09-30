Villagers fear violation of norms, pollution

By Express News Service

PARADIP: THE public hearing for environment clearance for the proposed expansion project for development of outer and inner harbour of Paradip Port Trust was marred by protests by the activists of Paradip 29 Mouza Bikash Parishad and other villagers on Saturday. The expansion project includes western dock and mechanised existing operational berth.

Organised by Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) at Paradip ADM, Paradip, Kanhu Charan Dhir presided over the meeting and asked local people to give their opinion on the proposed expansion projects, including mechanised berth of Paradip Port Trust.

Different organisations and elected representatives, village chief and trade union leaders who attended the meeting have strongly reacted to rise of pollution in Paradip for upcoming projects. Nothing has been done towards pollution control measures to check environmental pollution in this locality after setting up industries and expansion projects. They also urged to implement different development activities under Corporate Social Responsibility.

Paradip 29 Mouza Bikash Parishad president Prasant Kumar Chaudhary said Paradip Port was established in 1962 and hundreds of locals have given their land for the project at throwaway price. Now, Paradip is India’s second biggest State-owned port handling cargo. The land losers have not been only deprived of job opportunities in the company but also opening a betel and tea shop for their maintenance has become difficult. After establishment of Paradip Port and other industries, nothing has been done to release stagnant water from nearby villages forcing miseries on the villagers.

The stagnant water has affected fishermen community the worst. The rivers and creeks have been affected due to pollution threatening the marine species.Villagers alleged that local industries violate all environmental norms in operation of their plants in Paradip after getting environmental clearance. Due to contamination, locals suffer from respiratory diseases, eye itching, lung infections and growing infertility among men and women.

Meanwhile, the activists of Anchilika Surkhya Samiti, Kujang have demanded setting up of super speciality hospital in Bhutmundei.A senior officer of PPT said the Port Trust has taken all measures towards pollution measures and also plans to erect 8 km railway flyover bridge from Rangiagada railway station to NH 5 (A) for the benefit of the port city.

Regional Officer, OSPCB, Mukesh Mahalinga informed that, “Out of 20 participants, 32 of them raised various issues and the video-recorded testimonies will be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.”