BJP memo to CEO against BJD 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP on Sunday petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against the BJD for allegedly distributing mobile phones among Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV) volunteers across all the districts to woo voters.

A delegation of the saffron party, led by State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty, met CEO Surendra Kumar and submitted a memorandum alleging that a few private companies are showing undue favour to BJD by distributing free mobile phones among BYV volunteers in all 314 blocks of the State. The BJP delegation said some mining and chit fund companies and rice millers have been assigned to distribute at least 5,000 mobile phones among BYV volunteers in each block. The ruling party has planned to distribute 20 lakh mobile handsets to voters before the election with an expenditure of `750 crore.

Alleging that the district and block level Government officials are engaged in distribution of mobile, the delegation demanded immediate action against the BJD as it violates the Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier, the saffron party had moved the Enforcement Directorate and also met Income Tax Commissioner and submitted a memorandum complaining against those private companies.

Dacoity bid foiled

Berhampur: Baidyanathpur police foiled a dacoity and arrested four criminals on Sunday. While patrolling during wee hours, the police saw a group assembled near an isolated place in Chandan Nagar near NH-16. Seeing the police, the group tried to escape but four of them were overpowered. During search, police seized one country-made pistol, one crude bomb, sword, iron rod, cycle chain and a motorcycle.