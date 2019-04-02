Home States Odisha

OP Jindal remembered  

Published: 02nd April 2019

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Sunday observed the 14th death anniversary of founder of OP Jindal Group by undertaking a series of philanthropic activities across its units in the State.
The two-day observance began with paying floral tribute to the great soul by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Pankaj Gautam and Prativa Gautam on its plant premises on Sunday. Later, the COO inaugurated a mega blood donation camp. 

Similarly, officials of JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of JSPL, and members of Jindal Mahila Samiti led by Prativa visited several old-age homes, special schools and ashrams operating in the locality and distributed food among the inmates.Thousands of employees, workers and locals from periphery villages joined the ‘Akhanda Ram Charita Manas’ recital programme organised at ‘Devbhoomi’ inside Jindal Nagar and paid their tribute to the architect of JSPL.

At Bhubaneswar office, employees of JSPL and JSW also paid their homage to the founder of the group popularly known as ‘Bauji’. Later, study materials along with food were distributed among the students of Deaf Nursery School managed by Odisha Association of Deaf. 

