Home States Odisha

Odisha polls: Rama Chandra Ulaka's sons to battle it out in father’s name

Stepbrothers  Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka and Siba Sankar Ulaka might have taken to the political battle front from rival parties but they have a similar approach to campaigning.

Published: 02nd April 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rama Chandra Ulaka

Late Rama Chandra Ulaka was a two-time MP from Koraput and seven-time MLA from Rayagada (File Photo | Shamim/EPS)

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Stepbrothers Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka and Siba Sankar Ulaka might have taken to the political battle front from rival parties but they have a similar approach to campaigning. Both are seeking votes in the name of their father, former minister late Rama Chandra Ulaka.

Saptagiri is the Congress candidate for the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency and the younger Siba is the BJP candidate from Bissamcuttack Assembly segment. The brothers’ invoking the name of their father, a seven-time MLA, for campaigning has become a stuff of discussion in Rayagada.

While 40-year-old Saptagiri holds a B Tech degree in Computer Science and has worked in firms like Infosys and HCL, Siba is a mechanical engineer. Saptagiri has no political experience and will be contesting the polls for the first time. However, Siba was the president of Youth Congress and had resigned from the party to join BJP in 2014. In the same year, he had contested from Koraput Parliamentary  constituency as BJP candidate but lost. 

Late Rama Chandra Ulaka was a two-time MP from Koraput and seven-time MLA from Rayagada. Saptagiri’s mother Ratnamani Ulaka is a member of AICC and State vice president of  Mahila Congress.  On the other hand, Siba’s mother Janaki Ulaka is a samiti member of Bankili gram Panchayat under Kolanara block of the district. Despite being fielded by different parties, Saptagiri and Siba are leaving no chance to cash in on their father’s clout. 

Party post for ticketless BJD leaders
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday rehabilitated several leaders, who were denied tickets, by appointing them in organisational posts. Former Brajarajnagar MLA Anup Sai and sitting Bijepur MLA Rita Sahu have been appointed as BJD’s campaign committee chairperson and co-chairperson respectively for Bijepur, the second seat from where BJD supremo Naveen is contesting the polls. Similarly, Anam Naik has been appointed as co-observer for Loisinga Assembly seat and Lanjigarh MLA Balabhadra Majhi as co-observer for Bisam-Cuttack and Talasara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka Siba Sankar Ulaka Rama Chandra Ulaka OPCC Odisha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp