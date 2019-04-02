Home States Odisha

Wait continues for Rourkela airport opening  

Sources in RSP said the successful bidder for RCS for the Rourkela route does not have own aircraft and it is in the process of organising flights operation from May-end.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The wait for restoration of commercial flight service from the ready to use Rourkela airport run by RSP under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN continues to lengthen. Blame it on the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and its Airport Authority of India (AAI) for their snail’s pace to address technicalities. After resumption of regular flight services from the adjacent VSS airport at Jharsuguda on Sunday, all eyes are now on Rourkela.

Sources in RSP said the successful bidder for RCS for the Rourkela route does not have own aircraft and it is in the process of organising flights operation from May-end. The RSP has met all commitments and the ball is in the court of the AAI and flight operator, they added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in first week of January had replaced the private licence of Rourkela airport with commercial licence to pave way for commercial use of the airport.After the MoCA tweeted about granting of licence by DGCA to Rourkela airport on January 7, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in his tweet said, “Thanks Shri @sureshpprabhu ji & the #DGCA for issuing a licence for the third airport at the steel city of Rourkela in Odisha.

An airport in the industrial capital of #Odisha will enhance connectivity and benefit both passengers as well as industries surrounding Rourkela.”In a parallel development, the AAI has recently deployed its personnel for airport and terminal management, and air traffic control. Sources said success potential of regular flights on Rourkela route is under scanner with the bidder lacking its own aircraft. Apprehension remains as the Air Odisha Aviation Pvt Ltd (now blacklisted by AAI) also did not have its own aircraft and due to its erratic ways, it failed on the Rourkela route in recent years.

Rourkela Steel Plant Executives’ Association president and Steel Executives’ Federation of India general secretary Bimal Bisi said potential of Rourkela airport is huge. He said for regular flier like him, resumption of commercial flight at Rourkela would be a great relief. The MoCA and AAI should ensure no further delay in this regard, he added.BJP insiders said had the flight operation started before second round of poll on April 18, it would have benefited Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram who has been pursuing the issue for long.

Timeline
January 7, 2019: 
Licence granted to Rourkela airport by DGCA 
April 2018: 
SAIL signed an MoU with AAI for introduction of commercial flights from city airport
September 2017: 
AAI nod to State’s proposal
March 2016: 
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated fuelling station at airport
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp