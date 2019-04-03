Home States Odisha

Cabinet rank in pocket, Ananta Narayan Jena bags poll ticket

BJD announces candidates for 2 Lok Sabha and 7 Assembly seats

Published: 03rd April 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate for Khandapada Assembly constituency Siddharth Shekhar Singh filing his nomination papers at Collector’s office in Nayagarh on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced candidates for two Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies nominating former mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ananta Narayan Jena and Rajya Sabha Member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik for Bhubaneswar-Central and Khandapada seats respectively.

While Jena replaced sitting BJD MLA Bijoy Mohanty in Bhubaneswar-Central, Patnaik was chosen for Khandapada Assembly seat in place of incumbent MLA Anubhav Mohanty. Jena was lobbying hard for a ticket to contest the Assembly elections even after his appointment as chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) with Cabinet rank. He was also given organisational charge of Bhubaneswar district BJD by the party supremo.

The five sitting MLAs who were denied renomination include popular cine star Akash Dasnayak from Korei Assembly seat. Dasnayak was elected to the Assembly from Korei in 2014 polls after defeating his nearest Congress rival Biswajeet Nayak by a margin of over 42,800 votes. However, he has been replaced by Ashok Bal, a new entrant to the regional outfit. However, BJD has retained former minister Pranab Prakash Das from Jajpur Assembly constituency.

Besides, the regional outfit has also denied ticket to sitting MLA from Bhubaneswar-North Assembly seat Priyadarshi Mishra and replaced him with Sushanta Kumar Rout. Former minister Sanjeev Sahu has also been denied ticket from Athamallik Assembly seat. The BJD has nominated Ramesh Chandra Sai from the seat.  

The ruling party also named new candidates for Dhenkanal and Keonjhar Assembly seats. While sitting BJD MLA of Pallahara Mahesh Sahu has been fielded from Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat, Chandrani Murmu has replaced Shakuntala Laguri in Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency. A mechanical engineer and granddaughter of former Keonjhar MP Harihar Soren, Chandrani is the youngest Lok Sabha candidate to have been fielded by BJD.

A new face, Mukesh Pal, has been fielded by BJD from Pallahara Assembly constituency. While the regional outfit has announced its candidates for all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, it is yet to announce nominees for Kendrapara, Champua and Baripada Assembly seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananta Narayan Jena Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp