Mayawati cries Dalit neglect

Mayawati called upon the people to repose faith in her party for the development of backward classes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Targeting both the BJP and Congress for neglecting dalits, tribals and weaker sections of the society, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday called upon the people to repose faith in her party for the development of backward classes.

“Both BJP and Congress have betrayed the dalits and minorities while benefitting the rich,” Mayawati said while launching her party’s poll campaign from here. She also accused the BJD Government in Odisha of ignoring the dalits and minorities.

Mayawati criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Government at the Centre for introducing GST in a hurry and failing to implement it properly which led to rise in unemployment in the country. She also hit out at the Centre over demonetisation and alleged that the move affected small businessmen.

She termed BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign as a drama and said it is not going to help the party get popular mandate in the ensuing polls.

Criticising the Naveen Patnaik Government in Odisha, Mayawati said there is large-scale vacancies in posts in the reserved category due to lack of concern of BJD towards upliftment of minorities.

Though BSP’s presence in Odisha is limited, the party has been contesting both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State in recent times. In 2014, BSP had fielded candidates in 113 out of 147 Assembly constituencies in the State. This time, BSP has decided to field candidates from Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi Parliamentary seats and in all the Assembly segments under these three constituencies.
In 2019 elections, BSP has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Odisha. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided to join it.

