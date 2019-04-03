Rains stall Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s election meet

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The election meeting of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had to be stopped mid-way following rain and strong wind on Tuesday. Chauhan was here to address public meetings at Khosalpur under Paradip Assembly constituency and Redhua under Tirtol Assembly constituency and campaign for BJP MLA candidates for these seats.

Public meeting at Khosalpur, where Chauhan had to campaign for BJP MLA candidate Sampad Swain, had to be stopped in 15 minutes due to storm and rainfall. In his short speech, Chauhan targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD-led State Government besides the Congress for failing to develop the State. He said the time for parivartan (change) has come and urged voters to give BJP a chance for holistic development of Odisha.

He flayed the State Government for its failure in providing jobs to youths and drinking water to all households in the last 19 years. “The BJP will retain power at the Centre because the Narendra Modi Government has sincerely worked for the welfare and development of the poor and people belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes,’ he added.

Earlier in the day, he attended another meeting at Redhua to woo voters for BJP MLA candidate Ramakant Bhoi for Tirtol seat. The meeting drew a lukewarm response with just a handful of BJP workers participating in it.