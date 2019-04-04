Odisha to promote film tourism

Home States Odisha

Odisha is working towards improving its screen density and promoting film tourism to evolve as a preferred destination for film shooting.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha is working towards improving its screen density and promoting film tourism to evolve as a preferred destination for film shooting. Government sources claimed that the newly-launched Odisha Film Policy is the most comprehensive and attractive policy by any State in India so far in this sector and is aimed at achieving these objectives.

“The Odisha Film Policy, launched this year, is focusing on encouraging good Odia films, improving screen density, promoting film tourism in the State and making Odisha as a preferred destination for film shooting,” said secretary, Industries Department, Sanjiv Chopra at the round-table on Media and Entertainment organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here recently.

Managing Director of Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) Nitin Jawale said the Film Policy, which has a provision of incentives for film-makers producing films to promote State’s culture, provides huge investment opportunities in the sector.The meeting was attended by a number of film-makers, stake holders of media and entertainment industry, senior officials of State Government and FICCI officials who shared their views on new film policy and promoting Odia film industry through it.

FICCI Odisha Co-Chairperson Monica Nayyar Patnaik said, “as industry’s voice for policy change, FICCI would help in disseminating key highlights of the policy and give a boost to film-making in the State.”
Chairman of OFDC Satyabrata Tripathy sought a joint effort of the Government and members of the industry for successful execution of the policy to achieve the key objectives.

film tourism

