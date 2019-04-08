Four axed to death by drunken youth  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: An inebriated man axed four persons to death at Palasa village under Jaipatna police limits on Saturday night.

Those killed have been identified as Sundar Naik, Linga Naik, Nakula Naik and Uppi Sabar.

Three of them belong to one family. They were returning home at around 11 pm when accused, identified as Jatindra Naik, went on an attacking spree and killed them. The accused and victims belong to Palasa village.

Police said Jatindra has confessed to his crime. The accused was addicted to alcohol and he brutally assaulted the four persons in a fit of rage. Police are investigating whether the gruesome incident was a fallout of past enmity.

On being informed, Jaipatna police, led by IIC S K Sahu, rushed to the spot and arrested Jatindra on Saturday night. Police also questioned the locals.

This is the second alcoholic-related violence in the district.