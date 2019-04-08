TZAR to set up aerospace startup hub

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: TZAR Aerospace Research Labs Pvt Ltd is planning to develop an aerospace hub in Odisha with the support of Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar.

CTTC and TZAR have already inked a pact and agreed to jointly explore and execute technology development and finding solutions by utilising their expertise and state-of-the-art facilities established here for design and manufacture of high precision components and assemblies.

Founder of TZAR Priyam Mohanty said his startup has been availing the services of IPFC for MSMEs at CTTC for patent filing, market competitive intelligence analysis and FTO analysis of various new ideas on technology for the last two years.

“We have recently bagged 37 per cent of private equity-based funding from a leading Singapore-based company. The projects taken up are under the category of Swachh Bharat, renewable energy, drone manufacturing, aerospace engineering, biomedical and robot technology,” he said.

The projects are expected to generate employment for more than 100 engineers in the State and create manufacturing opportunity for MSMEs.