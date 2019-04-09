Home States Odisha

B Tech student held for theft of mobile phones

The bus driver and helper were questioned and the latter asserted that he can identify the man, who had stolen the mobile phones.

Published: 09th April 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than two months after 30 mobile phone sets were stolen from a bus, police arrested the accused on Sunday. The accused is Rajesh Kumar Parida, a B Tech student and resident of Bhadrak district.Police has recovered 29 mobile phones worth `5.36 lakh from his possession.

According to a complaint filed by Asutosh Dash, proprietor of a courier company which had dispatched the mobile phone sets, 30 mobile phones were sent in a bus from Vani Vihar to Balasore on January 12.

Dash, who is proprietor of City Commercial Service, said Parida had boarded the bus from Vani Vihar and overheard the conversation between the courier firm’s staff and bus helper regarding point of  delivery of the package. Taking advantage of the crowded bus, Parida disembarked the vehicle at Soro with the package of mobile phones.

The courier firm proprietor claimed that though he had gone to register a case the same day, it was not accepted. “I then approached a court here, following which the cops registered a case on March 18 and launched an investigation into the matter.”

The bus driver and helper were questioned and the latter asserted that he can identify the man, who had stolen the mobile phones. On April 7, the helper spotted Parida in the City and informed Saheed Nagar Police about him. Police rushed to the spot, nabbed Parida and recovered 29 phones which he had sold to different persons. “Parida was arrested and was produced before a court here on Monday,” Saheed Nagar Police said.

