New airport parking policy in place at BPIA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The new vehicle parking policy of Airports Authority of India (AAI) was implemented by Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Monday.The new policy will now allow visitors at BPIA to use the pick-up and drop lanes without being charged for entry or access.

Except for commercial vehicles approaching the arrivals, vehicles going to the pick-up and drop lanes will not be charged for entry or access. Earlier, vehicles entering the pick-up and drop lanes were being provided a window of six minutes, and the visitors departing the premises beyond the stipulated time were being charged.

Access fee of `40 will be levied on all commercial vehicles (contract carriage as defined in Motor Vehicles Act), except AAI licensed partner for BPIA, while picking-up passengers at the arrivals. Private and commercial vehicles will also be fined for parking on the airport premises apart from the designated parking place, said BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota.

Parking fee of `10 has been fixed for two-wheelers up to 30 minutes, `15 up to two hours, `5 extra will be charged per hour for parking beyond two hours and up to seven hours, and `45 up to 24 hours. Similarly, parking fee of `20 has been fixed for cars up to 30 minutes, `55 up to two hours, `10 extra per hour beyond two hours and up to seven hours, and `165 up to 24 hours. While tempos, SUVs and mini-buses will be charged `20 for parking up to 30 minutes, `60 up to two hours, `10 extra per hour beyond two hours and up to seven hours, and `180 up to 24 hours.