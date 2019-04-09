Home States Odisha

New airport parking policy in place at BPIA

The new vehicle parking policy of Airports Authority of India (AAI) was implemented by Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Monday.

Published: 09th April 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The new vehicle parking policy of Airports Authority of India (AAI) was implemented by Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Monday.The new policy will now allow visitors at BPIA to use the pick-up and drop lanes without being charged for entry or access.

Except for commercial vehicles approaching the arrivals, vehicles going to the pick-up and drop lanes will not be charged for entry or access. Earlier, vehicles entering the pick-up and drop lanes were being provided a window of six minutes, and the visitors departing the premises beyond the stipulated time were being charged.

Access fee of `40 will be levied on all commercial vehicles (contract carriage as defined in Motor Vehicles Act), except AAI licensed partner for BPIA, while picking-up passengers at the arrivals. Private and commercial vehicles will also be fined for parking on the airport premises apart from the designated parking place, said BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota.

Parking fee of `10 has been fixed for two-wheelers up to 30 minutes, `15 up to two hours, `5 extra will be charged per hour for parking beyond two hours and up to seven hours, and `45 up to 24 hours. Similarly, parking fee of `20 has been fixed for cars up to 30 minutes, `55 up to two hours, `10 extra per hour beyond two hours and up to seven hours, and `165 up to 24 hours. While tempos, SUVs and mini-buses will be charged `20 for parking up to 30 minutes, `60 up to two hours, `10 extra per hour beyond two hours and up to seven hours, and `180 up to 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp