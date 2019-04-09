Home States Odisha

Samantaray faces tough fight from Moquim, Dey

After filing their nominations on Tuesday, nominees of the three major political parties have intensified their campaign.

Published: 09th April 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: With Congress city unit president Mohammed Moquim and BJP’s Samir Dey emerging as tough contenders for incumbent MLA Debashis Samantaray, the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment is all set to witness a fascinating fight even as Modi magic begins to play.

After filing their nominations on Tuesday, nominees of the three major political parties have intensified their campaign. While Samantaray won the seat twice in 2009 and 2014, BJP candidate Samir Dey was a Minister in the BJD-BJP coalition Government in the State between 2000 and 2009. Moquim has been spearheading Congress organisational activities as party’s city unit president for the last several years. In the 2014 polls, Samantaray defeated Moquim by a margin of 14,289 votes. While the sitting legislator had polled 57,663 votes, Moquim had managed to get 43,335 votes. BJP candidate Pradeep Swain had received 20,552 votes and was placed in third position.

However, this time, all the three contestants are facing stiff challenge from dissidents from their respective parties. Several leaders of BJD and BJP had been lobbying for ticket to contest from the seat but met with disappointment. This may cause problems as the dissidents are staying away from campaigning.  

Similarly, Moquim may not get the support of Congress leader Suresh Mahapatra who had unsuccessfully contested the polls from erstwhile Cuttack Assembly segment in 2004 and Choudwar-Cuttack seat in 2014, feel political observers.

Undeterred by reports of dissidence within the ruling party, Samantaray said BJD would retain the seat. “The biggest asset of the party is our leader Naveen Patanik and his clean image. His popularity and Government’s development works would fetch votes for BJD,” he said. On the other hand, Moquim claimed both BJD and BJP have done nothing for the residents of the Millennium city. “Both the parties have failed to address civic issues and ensure basic needs of people,” he said, adding the voters of the segment would give Congress a chance to serve them.

Dey also sounded confident of his party’s prospects. “Good works and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure victory for BJP in the elections,” he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp