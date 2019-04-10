Home States Odisha

BJD will win with thumping majority: Chandra Sekhar Sahu

Sisir Panigrahy catches up with Sahu as he makes his bid to regain the prestigious seat that had
elected former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1996.

Published: 10th April 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chandra Sekhar Sahu

Chandra Sekhar Sahu (File photo | EPS)

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

Former Union Minister and ex-MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu is back to the battlefront but has changed camp. He had last won Berhampur Parliamentary constituency as Congress candidate in 2004 and lost the two subsequent polls in 2009 and 2014. Joining BJD last year, he has been preferred by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over sitting MP Siddhanta Mahapatra.

Sisir Panigrahy catches up with Sahu as he makes his bid to regain the prestigious seat that had
elected former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1996.

Q.  How are you approaching voters as a BJD candidate when you had become synonymous with Congress and battled the ruling party for such long time?
 A. In my usual way, assuring development of the constituency which has always been my main plank. I am born and brought up here and  have been in public life since my college days. In my student days, I fought for rights and benefits of students and later made all possible efforts for development of Silk City as the chairman of the Berhampur Municipality.As Union Minister I made sincere efforts for the completion of Berhampur stadium, indoor game hall, new railway line from Gopalpur to Sambalpur etc.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is an image of development. He is determined to make Odisha No-1 State in the country and people have faith in him. Now being in BJD, I will continue to strive for all-round development of the city.

Q. Who is your main opponent? The BJP, Congress or the disgruntled BJD leaders ?
A. No opponent, the BJD will come back with a thumping majority. I am enjoying whole-hearted support of one and all in the BJD. It has been proved repeatedly during my campaigning.

Q. Do you think there is any anti-incumbency against the BJD this time as the party is seeking votes to form Government for the fifth consecutive time ?
A. Absolutely nothing as such, rather the overwhelming support of the public for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has increased. All the candidates will win with more margins in comparison to previous elections.

Q. Do you think the BJD can withstand a “wave in favour of BJP” as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders?
A. There is no wave. The people are well aware of the false assurances of BJP leaders. The BJP never stood for the people in Odisha during their need. The Central Government has neglected Odisha on all fronts. In such a situation how can you expect a wave?

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandra Sekhar Sahu Odisha Assembly elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp