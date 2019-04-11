Puri temple should be managed by seer: Swami Nischalananda Saraswati

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Wednesday said instead of Government-appointed administrators, religious leaders should manage the affairs of Sri Jagannath temple. Speaking to media persons, he said traditionally, Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth here played a vital role in the affairs of Sri Jagannath temple.

According to the religious principles, ‘Dharmagurus’ should head the religious institutions like temple while the Government and the administration should cooperate, he added. The statement of Shankaracharya came after the Supreme Court questioned Government authorities on taking over the administration of religious places. While hearing the pleas of parties in a PIL pleading for bringing reforms in Sri Jagannath temple, the apex court on Monday asked the State Government if the temple could be administered under the Shankaracharya. The Shankaracharya has pleaded in the court to be included as a party to the case.

The seer expressed concern over interference of Government-appointed administrators who do not understand the principles of ‘Shastras’ for governance of Sri Jagannath temple. If the temple is administered as per the ‘margdarshan’ (guidance) of Shankaracharya, the ongoing reforms would be more effective and successful, he said.