Modi coming on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar during his next Odisha visit on April 16, during which he will also address election meetings at Sambalpur and here. This will be Modi’s fifth visit to Odisha after elections were announced.

Earlier, he had addressed election meetings at Jeypore in Koraput district, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi, Sonepur in Bolangir district and Rourkela in Sundargarh. Announcing details about Modi’s next visit to the Capital City, vicepresident of the State BJP Samir Mohanty said the Prime Minister will start his roadshow from near the Biju Patnaik International Airport and reach the meeting venue at Baramunda Ground covering Ganganagar and OUAT Square.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach Bhubaneswar airport at 4.30 pm after addressing an election rally at Sambalpur. Polling in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur Lok Sabha seats and Assembly segments under those will be held in the third phase on April 23. Mohanty said BJP office-bearers from all the Assembly segments coming under Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies will attend the rally at the Capita City.

A tough fight is expected in the high profile Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat where BJP candidate Aparijita Sarangi is facing Arup Mohan Patnaik of the ruling BJD. CPM veteran Janardan Pati is also contesting from the constituency as part of the seat sharing agreement with Congress. Besides, BJP national president Amit Shah will also address two rallies at Baramba in Cuttack district and Dhenkanal on April 17.

During his recent visits to Odisha, Modi had targeted the Naveen Patnaik Government for its failure to bring development in the State. He had urged Odisha people to vote in favour of BJP’s MP and MLA candidates for making party’s ‘double engine’ mission (formation of BJP Government at the Centre and Odisha) successful.