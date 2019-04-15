Home States Odisha

Modi coming on Tuesday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar during his next Odisha visit on April 16, during which he will also address election meetings at Sambalpur and here.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar during his next Odisha visit on April 16, during which he will also address election meetings at Sambalpur and here. This will be Modi’s fifth visit to Odisha after elections were announced.

Earlier, he had addressed election meetings at Jeypore in Koraput district, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi, Sonepur in Bolangir district and Rourkela in Sundargarh. Announcing details about Modi’s next visit to the Capital City, vicepresident of the State BJP Samir Mohanty said the Prime Minister will start his roadshow from near the Biju Patnaik International Airport and reach the meeting venue at Baramunda Ground covering Ganganagar and OUAT Square.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach Bhubaneswar airport at 4.30 pm after addressing an election rally at Sambalpur. Polling in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur Lok Sabha seats and Assembly segments under those will be held in the third phase on April 23. Mohanty said BJP office-bearers from all the Assembly segments coming under Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies will attend the rally at the Capita City.

A tough fight is expected in the high profile Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat where BJP candidate Aparijita Sarangi is facing Arup Mohan Patnaik of the ruling BJD. CPM veteran Janardan Pati is also contesting from the constituency as part of the seat sharing agreement with Congress. Besides, BJP national president Amit Shah will also address two rallies at Baramba in Cuttack district and Dhenkanal on April 17.

During his recent visits to Odisha, Modi had targeted the Naveen Patnaik Government for its failure to bring development in the State. He had urged Odisha people to vote in favour of BJP’s MP and MLA candidates for making party’s ‘double engine’ mission (formation of BJP Government at the Centre and Odisha) successful.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp