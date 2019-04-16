Home States Odisha

Mahua flower collectors resort to distress sale   

After farmers of paddy and vegetables, Mahua flower collectors find themselves cornered by poor marketing support.

Published: 16th April 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals collecting Mahua flowers from a forest in Mayurbhanj | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: After farmers of paddy and vegetables, Mahua flower collectors find themselves cornered by poor marketing support. They are forced to distress sale of the flowers to unscrupulous traders who export the produce to other states for higher profit.

While Mahua flowers are sold at `90 per kg in neighbouring Jharkhand, the collectors in Mayurbhanj district are selling those at `30 to `50 per kg. Raw flowers cost `30 per kg and dried flowers fetch `50 per kg. This despite the fact that the minor forest produce (MFP) is considered the lifeline of landless and marginal peasants besides forest dwellers. 

Most of them depend on the produce for sustaining themselves for six to seven months a year. The period between March and May is the peak season for collecting Mahua flowers which is the raw material for making country spirit.

Surai Majhi, a resident of Masinakathie village in Suliapada block, said forest dwellers and peasants are deprived of minimum support price of the yellow flowers due to lack of marketing facilities by the State Government. Traders from Angul, Sundargarh, Balangir and other parts of the State buy the flowers at cheaper rates, he added.

Another Mahua flower collector from Podadiha village Sukdev Singh alleged that despite several demands, the Government is yet to fix MSP for the produce. 

The earning from the sale of dried Mahua flowers is meagre due to the interference of middlemen. Though the distress sale of Mahua has been a regular affair over the years, it is yet to draw the attention of the district administration, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp