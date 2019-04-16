Home States Odisha

Tough fight for Kandhamal segment

In Boudh, Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Pradeep Kumar Amat, who has been representing the segment since last 19  years is hoping to retain it.

Published: 16th April 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

PHULBANI: A pitched battle is likely among BJD candidate Achyuta Samanta, Kharbela Swain of BJP and Manoj Acharya of Congress in the Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency which will go to polls in the second phase on April 18. 

The Assembly segments under the Parliamentary constituency are also poised for multi-cornered contests. The Phulbani Assembly  segment with eight contenders is all set to witness an interesting contest between Kishor Chandra Kanhar of Congress, Angad Kanhar of BJD and Deb Narayana Pradhan of BJP. While the BJD is trying hard to retain the seat, BJP is  keen to snatch it and Congress with a limited base, trying to prove its  existence.

In G Udayagiri, seven contestants are in fray but the fight is among BJP candidate Archana Pradhan, Saluga Pradhan of BJD, Syamaghana Pradhan of Congress and Independent contestant Jacob Pradhan. In Baliguda segment, six contenders are in the race but  the fight is between Karendra Majhi of BJP and Chakaramani Kanhar of BJD. 

A tough fight is on cards for the Bhanjanagar Assembly segment as Minister and five-time MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha is  determined to get re-elected. He is pitted against Pradyumna Nayak of BJP and Sanjay Tripathy of Congress. In Daspalla, the fight is triangular with Ramesh Chandra Behera of BJD facing a fight from Purnachandra Nayak of BJP and Prasant Kumar Nayak of Congress. Nayak had won the seat in the 2014 polls on a BJD ticket. 

In Boudh, Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Pradeep Kumar Amat, who has been representing the segment since last 19  years is hoping to retain it. However, he will face a tough fight from Susant Pradhan of BJP and  Abakash Sahu of CPI. The Kantamal Assembly segment is poised for a multi-cornered contest among Mahidhar Rana of BJD, Kanhei Charan Dang of BJP, Prasant Sahu of Congress and Independent candidate Sesha Kumar Meher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp