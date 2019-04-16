Home States Odisha

Will continue KALIA no matter what: CM Naveen Patnaik

While 40 lakh farmers have already benefited from KALIA, the remaining beneficiaries will get assistance on the day when he will take oath as the Chief Minister after 2019 elections, Naveen said.

Published: 16th April 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen during road show at Titilagarh on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH/BALANGIR: With barely two days to go for the second phase polls on April 18, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday campaigned for BJD candidates in Bargarh and Balangir Parliamentary constituencies.

Naveen held two public meetings at Attabira and Padampur in Bargarh. Addressing the gathering at Banipali in Attabira, the Chief Minister hit out at the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre and accused the saffron party of hatching conspiracy to stop the pro-farmer KALIA scheme. “But KALIA will continue as long as I am present,” he said. 

While 40 lakh farmers have already benefited from KALIA, the remaining beneficiaries will get assistance on the day when he will take oath as the Chief Minister after 2019 elections, Naveen said.

Terming the Modi-led Government as anti-farmers, Naveen said the house committee of Odisha Legislative Assembly had gone to meet the Prime Minister over the demand of hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy. But the committee returned disappointed as the Prime Minister did not meet its members, he said. 

Though two Odias are Union Ministers, they have never raised voice for the interest of Odisha. The BJD Government has been working for the people of the State relentlessly and taking Odisha on the path of development, Naveen said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to vote for BJD candidates. Subsequently, he went to Padampur to attend a public meeting there. 

Naveen also held road shows in Titilagarh, Belpara, Kantabanji and Bangomunda. Addressing a gathering in Titilagarh, he asked people in his trademark style, “Apana maane khusi ta?” and requested them to vote for BJD candidates. The BJD supremo was accompanied by Lok Sabha candidate Kalikesh Singhdeo and MLA nominees Saroj Meher, Ajay Das and Tukuni Sahu.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp