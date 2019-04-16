Will continue KALIA no matter what: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BARGARH/BALANGIR: With barely two days to go for the second phase polls on April 18, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday campaigned for BJD candidates in Bargarh and Balangir Parliamentary constituencies.

Naveen held two public meetings at Attabira and Padampur in Bargarh. Addressing the gathering at Banipali in Attabira, the Chief Minister hit out at the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre and accused the saffron party of hatching conspiracy to stop the pro-farmer KALIA scheme. “But KALIA will continue as long as I am present,” he said.

While 40 lakh farmers have already benefited from KALIA, the remaining beneficiaries will get assistance on the day when he will take oath as the Chief Minister after 2019 elections, Naveen said.

Terming the Modi-led Government as anti-farmers, Naveen said the house committee of Odisha Legislative Assembly had gone to meet the Prime Minister over the demand of hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy. But the committee returned disappointed as the Prime Minister did not meet its members, he said.

Though two Odias are Union Ministers, they have never raised voice for the interest of Odisha. The BJD Government has been working for the people of the State relentlessly and taking Odisha on the path of development, Naveen said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to vote for BJD candidates. Subsequently, he went to Padampur to attend a public meeting there.

Naveen also held road shows in Titilagarh, Belpara, Kantabanji and Bangomunda. Addressing a gathering in Titilagarh, he asked people in his trademark style, “Apana maane khusi ta?” and requested them to vote for BJD candidates. The BJD supremo was accompanied by Lok Sabha candidate Kalikesh Singhdeo and MLA nominees Saroj Meher, Ajay Das and Tukuni Sahu.

