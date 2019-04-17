Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha Phase 2 elections: Maoists gun down woman poll officer in Odisha

The incident occurred in Phulbani assembly segment under Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat where polling is scheduled to begin at 7 am on Thursday.

Published: 17th April 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A vehicle carrying poll officials torched by Maoists in Phiringia on Wednesday (inset:Sanjukta Digal)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hours before the second phase polls, Maoist violence rocked Kandhamal district where Left Wing extremists allegedly gunned down a woman polling supervisor and set ablaze a vehicle on Wednesday.

Polling supervisor Sanjukta Digal, a Gram Rojgar Sevak, was shot in the head near Barahala village under Gochhapada police limits when their vehicle had stopped following a landmine explosion.

Assistant sector officer Prakash Chandra Dash, who was accompanying the team, said the Maoists started firing indiscriminately when the driver was trying to reverse the vehicle from the spot after hearing the explosion. There were five polling supervisors inside the vehicle.

“The landmine exploded just before our vehicle reached the spot. The whole area was covered in dust and smoke after the blast and we were unable to see one another. Sanjukta was hit by a bullet in the head. We suspect they were targeting our vehicle. Fortunately, four of us managed to escape unhurt,” Dash said.
Though a grievously injured Sanjukta was immediately rushed to nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead.

As the news spread, her relatives and locals thronged the hospital only to find that she is no more.

Her husband Jimendra Digal said he had dropped her at Loising school from where she was to leave along with other staff for the designated booth at Barahala. “Someone informed me that Maoists attacked the vehicle following which my wife has been injured. I rushed to the hospital and found her dead,” said an inconsolable Jimendra.

DGP in-charge Bijay Kumar Sharma said senior officers and additional forces have been sent to Phulbani. Security has been enhanced and special arrangements are being made in the Naxal-affected areas to avoid any untoward incident. “We are hopeful that elections will be held without any further violence,” he added.
Locals said Maoists had earlier warned people against participating in the poll process. Though administration assured them to provide adequate security arrangements, Dash alleged that no police personnel accompanied them when they were on their way to the polling station.

Earlier in the day, a group of Maoists had waylaid a vehicle carrying election officials and set it on fire after asking the poll staff to get down. The staff were let off unharmed though. The poll officials were heading towards a booth in Mungunipadar village under Phiringia police limits when they were intercepted by the Left wing extremists.

Soon after the incident, ADG (Operations) R P Koche rushed to Kandhamal to take stock of the situation. He held discussions with Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh and other senior police officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists maoist attack Odisha Maoist attack Kandhamal poll officer killed General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp