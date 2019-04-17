Naveen Patnaik signs off second phase campaign with vote plea to his ‘Bijepur family’

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday wrapped up campaigning at Bijepur, the second seat from where he is contesting the Assembly polls, by promising to work for the development of the Western Odisha constituency.

Bijepur and Hinjili, where the Chief Minister is contesting, are going to polls in the second phase on April 18 for which campaigning came to an end at 5 pm on Tuesday. In his short speech at the public meeting after the road show, he said the people of Bijepur in Bargarh district are his family and the development of the constituency is his responsibility.

The Chief Minister said he had gone to campaign at Bijepur during the by-poll last year and was showered with love and affection by the people. “People of the area recently requested me to contest from the constituency and I decided to do so,” he said and added in his characteristic style, “Apana Mane Khusi Ta?” (Are you happy), “Mu bhi Khusi.” (In am also happy).

Naveen also targeted the Centre for allegedly conspiring to stop the KALIA scheme by not allowing disbursement of funds to farmers. “But, no one can stop the KALIA yojana till I am alive,” he said.

Criticising the two Union ministers from the State, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, without taking their names, Naveen said they are not working for development of Odisha. “They come rushing to the State during elections only for campaigning,” he said.



The Chief Minister promised that second instalment of financial assistance of `10,000 will be provided to farmers on the first day of formation of next Government by the BJD if the party is voted to power. Stating that 4.5 crore people of Odisha are his family, Naveen said he will serve them till his last breath. He urged the people to vote twice for BJD for the MP and MLA candidates.

Naveen said the house committee of Odisha Legislative Assembly had gone to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demand of hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the paddy. But the committee had to come back disappointed after the Prime Minister did not meet the committee members, he said. Earlier, he also held a public meeting at Bargarh town, which comes under the Bargarh Assembly.