Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's chopper checked by Election Commission's flying squad 

Patnaik extended full cooperation to the flying squad and kept waiting inside the chopper till the process was complete on Tuesday, they said.

Published: 17th April 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's chopper was checked by personnel of the Election Commission's flying squad in Rourkela on Tuesday, party sources said.

Patnaik extended full cooperation to the flying squad and kept waiting inside the chopper till the process was complete on Tuesday, they said.

The chief minister was in Rourkela to hold a roadshow.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Soon after Patnaik landed there, the ECI's flying squad officers approached him and requested the chief minister to allow them to check the chopper and luggage," an official entrusted with Patnaik's security, said.

Election officials in Odisha said the flying squad is entrusted with undertaking such inspections, notwithstanding the personality.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's chopper was also checked by fyling squad staff on Tuesday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Election Commission Odisha chief minister BJD Election Commission flying squad  Naveen Patnaik helicopter Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ajeet
    Looks like the kick on their butt by SC is working
    1 day ago reply
Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp