Home States Odisha

Kalahandi Mahua collectors in lurch

In absence of marketing support, they are forced to sell their produce at a meagre price of Rs 10 to Rs 12 per kg

Published: 18th April 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

A woman collecting Mahua flowers from a forest in Kalahandi district | Express

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Even as the Tribal Ministry has added 17 new minor forest produces (MFPs), including Mahua flower, to the Government’s minimum support price (MSP) scheme last year, thousands of Mahua collectors in Kalahandi district have resorted to distress sale due to lack of procurement facilities.

In the absence of marketing support from the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation (TDCC), Mahua flower collectors are forced to sell their produce at a meagre price of `10 to `12 per kg against its MSP of `20 to traders who are mostly the agents of country liquor vendors. Despite provisions, the Corporation is yet to open procurement centre to purchase non-timber forest produces (NTFP) and MFPs like mahua flower and seed, chiranjee, harida, bahada, tamarind, neem seed, hill broom, marking nuts and sal seeds.

Earlier, the TDCC had set a target to procure 1,000 quintals of Mahua flowers at a rate of `2,000 per quintal. However, the Corporation failed to carry out the decision due to lack of adequate manpower and storage facilities. The godowns located at Narla Road in Kesinga and Saisurni are lying defunct for the last five years. Similarly, there are only three field officials against nine.

A field official said procurement of Mahua flower is risky as it is perishable and hence,  is not procured. It is the policy of TDCC to procure the NTFPs through SHGs, but traders are misguiding the SHG members, he added. In 2013, a volunteer organisation extended support to primary Mahua flower collectors in Deydar, Budhidar, Bundelmal and Bankpalas panchayats of Junagarh block to enhance production and help them get fair price of their produce. As a result, Mahua flower price was increased from ` eight to `22 per kg, said head of Kartabya NGO Ashok Pattnaik.

As per report, Mahua flower is one of the major direct sources of livelihood of millions of poor landless forest dwellers and tribals in the district. Most of them depend on the produce for sustaining themselves for six to seven months a year. The period between March and May is the peak season for collecting Mahua flowers. But the earning from the sale of Mahua flowers is meagre due to interference of middlemen. Though the distress sale of Mahua has been a regular affair over the years, it is yet to draw the attention of the district administration, they alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp