Dharmendra Pradhan predicts BJP government in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday claimed that BJD will bite the dust in the Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Karilopatana under Patkura Assembly seat here, Pradhan accused the Naveen Patnaik-led Government of failing in all fronts during its 19 year rule in the State. He alleged that Naveen and BJD have benefited the most from the multi-crore chit fund scam in the State. “On the other hand, ever since the Narendra Modi-led Government came to power at the Centre, not a single allegation of corruption has been levelled against us,” he said.

Since 2014, the Union Government has provided around `4 lakh crores to Odisha under 106 schemes. But the BJD Government failed to utilise the money properly due to which Odisha is still seen as a backward State, Pradhan said. Students, youths and farmers are disenchanted with the BJD Government. Congress too has lost credibility among the people of Odisha, he claimed.

The Union Minister further claimed that BJP will form the next Government in Odisha. “History will be created in the State as BJP will win 120 of the total 147 seats in the Assembly polls and come to power,” he said.

In both rural and urban areas, voters want to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again. “People are going to vote BJP to power,” he claimed. The Union Minister assured that after coming to power in the State, the BJP Government will build a medical college in Kendrapara.

BJP’s Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda and the party’s Patkura nominee Bijay Mohapatra will come out victorious in the elections, he added.

Addressing the gathering, Panda said the law and order has completely collapsed in Odisha under the BJD Government. “Crime against women and children has skyrocketed in the State. Many ruling party leaders and senior officers are involved in rampant corruption.,” he alleged.

Industrial houses in the State are being harassed as a result of which Odisha is not able to attract investments or create jobs, Panda said and claimed that BJP will form Government both at the Centre and in the State.

Among others, Mohapatra, district BJP president Duryodhan Sahoo and senior leader Bhuban Mohan Jena also spoke.