BJD MLA Bed Prakash Agarwalla dies in Odisha

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Bed Prakash Agarwalla, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Patkura Assembly constituency, died in a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 82.

Also a former Finance Minister in the former Biju Patnaik government, Agarwalla was undergoing treatment at the hospital, said sources.

Agarwalla had been elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly for six times in his career, four times from Kendrapara and twice from Patkuras.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several other political leaders condoled the death of the senior BJD leader.

Describing Agarwalla as an able parliamentarian and administrator, the Chief Minister said his death is a great loss for him and the party.

His organisational ability and dedication for the welfare of the general public will be remembered forever, he added.

The polling in Patkura Assembly, which is scheduled in the fourth phase on April 29, is expected to be rescinded following Deb's demise.