Home States Odisha

BJD MLA Bed Prakash Agarwalla dies in Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and several other political leaders condoled the death of the senior BJD leader.

Published: 20th April 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

BJD MLA Bed Prakash Agarwalla

BJD MLA Bed Prakash Agarwalla (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Bed Prakash Agarwalla, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Patkura Assembly constituency, died in a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 82.

Also a former Finance Minister in the former Biju Patnaik government, Agarwalla was undergoing treatment at the hospital, said sources.

Agarwalla had been elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly for six times in his career, four times from Kendrapara and twice from Patkuras.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several other political leaders condoled the death of the senior BJD leader.

Describing Agarwalla as an able parliamentarian and administrator, the Chief Minister said his death is a great loss for him and the party.

His organisational ability and dedication for the welfare of the general public will be remembered forever, he added.

The polling in Patkura Assembly, which is scheduled in the fourth phase on April 29, is expected to be rescinded following Deb's demise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD Bed Prakash Agarwalla Odisha Bed Prakash Agarwalla death Bed Prakash Bed Prakash death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp