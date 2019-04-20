Home States Odisha

BJP promises liquor-free Balasore

The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to upgrade Balasore Municipality into a Corporation and make the district free from liquor if the party forms the Government in the State.

Published: 20th April 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to upgrade Balasore Municipality into a Corporation and make the district free from liquor if the party forms the Government in the State.With Balasore going to polls in the fourth and final phase on April 29, the BJP has released its manifesto with special focus on Pujari Bandhu Yojana. Under the scheme, priests engaged at all the shrines in the district will be provided a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000.

Making students of Fakir Mohan University employable, setting up railways and LIC offices, improving roads in rural areas and taking up anti-flood measures as well as construction of embankment from Balighat to Puruna Balasore are some of the other assurances made by the BJP in its manifesto.

The party has also pledged to eliminate poverty, refund money to chit fund scam victims and provide land pattas to tribals. Other promises include implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme, opening of mini Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Government hospitals, cold storages in each block, setting up of mini stadiums and development of tourism infrastructure at Udaypur, Talsari, Bhusandheswar, Chandipur, Pancha Lingeswar and Remuna.

The manifesto also states to renovate East Coast canal, setting up an agriculture university, rail connectivity from Jaleswar to Digha, development of MSMEs and 24 hours electricity to farmers. The BJP has also promised to launch pre-paid auto services.

To promote dance and music, the saffron party will set up Kelucharan Mohapatra Performing Art Centre in the district. Among others, BJP Lok Sabha Candidate for Balasore Pratap Sarangi and local party leaders were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liquor Balasore BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp