BJP promises liquor-free Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to upgrade Balasore Municipality into a Corporation and make the district free from liquor if the party forms the Government in the State.With Balasore going to polls in the fourth and final phase on April 29, the BJP has released its manifesto with special focus on Pujari Bandhu Yojana. Under the scheme, priests engaged at all the shrines in the district will be provided a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000.

Making students of Fakir Mohan University employable, setting up railways and LIC offices, improving roads in rural areas and taking up anti-flood measures as well as construction of embankment from Balighat to Puruna Balasore are some of the other assurances made by the BJP in its manifesto.

The party has also pledged to eliminate poverty, refund money to chit fund scam victims and provide land pattas to tribals. Other promises include implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme, opening of mini Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Government hospitals, cold storages in each block, setting up of mini stadiums and development of tourism infrastructure at Udaypur, Talsari, Bhusandheswar, Chandipur, Pancha Lingeswar and Remuna.

The manifesto also states to renovate East Coast canal, setting up an agriculture university, rail connectivity from Jaleswar to Digha, development of MSMEs and 24 hours electricity to farmers. The BJP has also promised to launch pre-paid auto services.

To promote dance and music, the saffron party will set up Kelucharan Mohapatra Performing Art Centre in the district. Among others, BJP Lok Sabha Candidate for Balasore Pratap Sarangi and local party leaders were present.