Home States Odisha

BJD alleges MCC violation by Dharmendra Pradhan, writes to Election Commission

The Union minister allegedly flouted the model code of conduct by campaigning for the party at the polling booths after casting his vote on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | EPS)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Tuesday approached the Election Commission seeking one week ban on BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly flouting the model code of conduct by campaigning for the party at the polling booths after casting his vote on Tuesday.

In a letter written to the EC, the party said: "This is to bring to your kind notice that a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct has been conducted by BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today. After casting his vote today, he has campaigned for his party by providing a media byte which has been telecasted. The said media byte which has been telecasted is provided in the enclosed Pen Drive as evidence. The transcript of his media byte is also enclosed in the Pen Drive."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Campaigning for his political party and that too at the Polling Booth and this being telecasted across the state is a flagrant violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Election Guidelines by BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan," the letter states.

The party led by Naveen Patnaik also urged the poll body to take strict and immediate action against the Union Minister saying, " Strict and Immediate action must be taken against him. We demand in line with the precedents set nationally for political leaders in this election and the bans that they have been served by the Election Commission of India, it is becoming that Dharmendra Pradhan for this massive violation is banned for one week from campaigning for his party."

"Adherence to the rules and guidelines of Election Commission have been cast into the burning coals by the habitual violator Dharmendra Pradhan, the evidence to this is the numerous complaints that the party has filed with you. But unfortunately, no action has been taken. If no action on this complaint is taken, then the spirit of a free and fair election would remain just pious platitudes and day-dream a field a complaint against Dharmendra Pradhan alleging him for violation of Model Code of Conduct after casting vote demands One Week Ban on Pradhan," the letter by the BJD reads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Model Code of Conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp