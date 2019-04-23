BJD alleges MCC violation by Dharmendra Pradhan, writes to Election Commission

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Tuesday approached the Election Commission seeking one week ban on BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly flouting the model code of conduct by campaigning for the party at the polling booths after casting his vote on Tuesday.

In a letter written to the EC, the party said: "This is to bring to your kind notice that a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct has been conducted by BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today. After casting his vote today, he has campaigned for his party by providing a media byte which has been telecasted. The said media byte which has been telecasted is provided in the enclosed Pen Drive as evidence. The transcript of his media byte is also enclosed in the Pen Drive."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Campaigning for his political party and that too at the Polling Booth and this being telecasted across the state is a flagrant violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Election Guidelines by BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan," the letter states.

The party led by Naveen Patnaik also urged the poll body to take strict and immediate action against the Union Minister saying, " Strict and Immediate action must be taken against him. We demand in line with the precedents set nationally for political leaders in this election and the bans that they have been served by the Election Commission of India, it is becoming that Dharmendra Pradhan for this massive violation is banned for one week from campaigning for his party."

"Adherence to the rules and guidelines of Election Commission have been cast into the burning coals by the habitual violator Dharmendra Pradhan, the evidence to this is the numerous complaints that the party has filed with you. But unfortunately, no action has been taken. If no action on this complaint is taken, then the spirit of a free and fair election would remain just pious platitudes and day-dream a field a complaint against Dharmendra Pradhan alleging him for violation of Model Code of Conduct after casting vote demands One Week Ban on Pradhan," the letter by the BJD reads.