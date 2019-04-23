Home States Odisha

MCL raises coal target  

Buoyed with the performance of 2018-19, B-G area General Manager said they are confident of surpassing the 20 MTPA target.

ROURKELA:  Backed by the newly operationalised Garjanbahal Open Cast Project (GOCP), Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) raised the bar by pegging its coal production target at 20 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) in 2019-20 from its Basundhara-Garjanbahal (B-G) area under Hemgir block in Sundargarh district. Against its target of 17.25 MTPA in 2018-19, MCL had actually produced 18.08 MTPA, achieving phenomenal growth compared to the corresponding period last year from B-G area.  

Buoyed with the performance of 2018-19, B-G area General Manager said they are confident of surpassing the 20 MTPA target. In fact, the GOCP in coming years is all set to play a vital role in increasing coal production from the district, he said.

Through video-conferencing from adjacent Jharsuguda district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018 had dedicated MCL’s GOCP and Sardega (Sundargarh)-Jharsuguda rail line project to the nation. With its future agenda to augment coal production, MCL aims to operationalise its large number of uncharted mines including Chaturdhara, Madhupur, Siarmal and Siarmal (West) under the Gopalpur-Manoharpur coal blocks in Sundargarh.

