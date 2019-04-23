Naveen Patnaik's exit is certain: PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

KENDRAPARA/BALASORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the exit of the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha is certain as the ruling BJD in Odisha has adopted the culture of violence, akin to that in West Bengal, fearing defeat in the ongoing polls.

"I want to tell Naveen Babu that you are going. It has been decided and a handful of officers cannot save you," he said.

Modi said that he had remained silent and refrained from criticising Patnaik during the election campaign for the two previous phases.

"I had been maintaining decorum as I wanted Naveenbabu to quit office in a dignified manner. But BJDs act of unleashing violence against BJP workers in the past 10-12 days, like in Bengal, compelled me to speak out. Naveen babu aapka jana taya hain (Naveen babu your going is certain)".

Patnaik had on Monday accused BJP of resorting to falsehood, lies and violence during the polls. Simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls are on in the state.

The people of Odisha are angry due to the violence and a handful of officers cannot protect Patnaik, Modi said and accused the BJD government of "nourishing the demon of corruption and making it a monster".

The Prime Minister addressed two election rallies at Kendrapara and Balasore Lok Sabha segments in Odisha during the day.

This was Modi's sixth election programme in the state. He came down heavily on the BJD government for taking the people of the state for granted and accused it of failing to check migration of youths in search of work.

He also accused it of failure in the irrigation sector and meeting other essential requirements of the people.

"What have you (Patnaik) done for the people of Odisha in 19 years?" he asked.

Voters, he said, will elect a BJP government both at the Centre and in the state for the growth and prosperity of Odisha.

Appealing to the people to vote for BJP, Modi said "Trust me, give me a chance and I will give you the Odisha of your dreams.

In five years Odisha will see five times more development than that brought in by BJD in 19 years.

The prime minister said the people will see the implementation of Ayushmnan Bharat, PM-Kisan and other welfare schemes, which had been blocked by BJD as soon as a BJP government is formed in Odisha.

Accusing the Naveen Patnaik government of posing obstacles in the implementation of the centrally-sponsored schemes, he alleged that BJD does not care about the development of Odisha and is only interested to cling to power.

The people of Odisha are 'samajhdar (wise) and they are now ready to ensure a double-engine (BJP governments both at the Centre and the state) for speedy development of the state.

During the BJD rule development moved at "snail's pace" while Odisha required rapid growth with its huge potential like minerals and long coastline, Modi said.

"Rajya sarkar, badaliba darkar (The state government should change)," he said.

It is an Odia slogan often used by the BJP during election campaigns in the state.

Expressing concern over rising sexual crimes in the state, he said once the BJP government is installed in Odisha the status of women and girls will certainly change.

"BJP government will have the provision of capital punishment for sexual abusers," he said and stressed that women have been the central theme in all flagship schemes of the Centre.

The prime minister also spoke of the BJP's vision for development of Odisha's coastal region.

The Sagar Mala programme and inland waterways on Brahmani river would give a fillip to cheaper cargo transportation.